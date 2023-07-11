(Image) Alisson posts six-word message ahead of sixth Liverpool pre-season

Liverpool fans are fully aware that Alisson Becker is one of, if not the, best players in our dressing room and ahead of his return to action for the summer – he had a message to share.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Brazilian wrote: ‘New season, here we go! 🙏’.

READ MORE: (Video) First glimpse of Szoboszlai in pre-season as new man arrives for summer

It’s great to see the excitement that our No.1 has to return between our sticks and with him, we’re in a great position to have a successful campaign.

The 30-year-old is about to start his sixth season as a Red and let’s hope that it ends with yet more silverware for him to enjoy with his Anfield teammates.

You can view the image of Alisson via his Instagram account:

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️