Rarely-seen ex-Liverpool player could potentially line up against Reds next season – report

Liverpool could next season come up against one of their former players who barely got a look-in at Anfield, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claimed that Wolves could give Arthur Melo a second chance at trying to make an impact in the Premier League, with the 26-year-old having not made a top-flight appearance during his time with the Reds.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are understood to have made an initial enquiry to Juventus for the midfielder, who was on loan at Anfield last season but played only once for Jurgen Klopp’s team in an injury-blighted spell (Transfermarkt).

The Brazilian also has an offer from the Saudi Pro League, a division with which Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson have recently been linked.

A lengthy thigh injury and various other unfortunate circumstances conspired against Arthur during his time with Liverpool, although he won admirers for the attitude he displayed behind the scenes on Merseyside and his gracious comments upon the end of his loan move (The Athletic).

While some cynics may be inclined to brand him as a flop because he was unable to make an impact at Anfield, the 26-year-old can count the Reds, Juventus and Barcelona among the clubs he’s represented, a CV which’d be the envy of many footballers worldwide.

It’d be interesting to see him get another Premier League move and to obtain an answer as to how he’d fare in England’s top flight.

If he were to end up at Wolves for the coming season, we’d like to see Arthur doing well and enjoying better luck than he had at Liverpool – we just hope he doesn’t come back to haunt us by scoring past Alisson or playing a blinder against his former club!

