(Image) ‘Done dirty here’ – Ex-Red Benteke responds to hilarious EAFC 24 mistake online

Christian Benteke wasn’t best pleased with EA’s decision to not truly reflect his height compared to that of Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne.

A staggering height difference in real life didn’t make it into the company’s trailer for their upcoming breakaway game following a public split from FIFA.

The Belgian took the error well, it has to be said, commenting ‘Been done dirty here’ on Twitter after @UTSources pointed out the obvious mistake on the platform.

If it makes Benteke feel any better, it’s one we’re sure the company will be keen to rectify in-game!

You can catch the image below courtesy of EA trailer footage, via Christian Benteke’s Twitter account: