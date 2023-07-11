(Video) Brilliant moment Robertson and Salah are reunited after summer break

Jurgen Klopp has been able to welcome back most of his squad on their first day of pre-season, leading to some lovely scenes like this one shared between Mo Salah and Andy Robertson.

The Egyptian King walked into the cafeteria and was greeted by the sound of his Scottish teammate shouting: “Mohammed!”.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Levi to Liverpool’ – Colwill engages in Instagram live video and addresses Liverpool rumours

The hug shared between the two was great to see and gives us a real insight into the camaraderie within our dressing room.

Let’s hope that this unity can lead to improved on-field performances in the upcoming campaign, with these two men being pivotal to any potential success we may achieve.

You can watch the video of Salah and Robertson courtesy of @liverpoolfc on Instagram:

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️