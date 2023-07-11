Cody Gakpo reveals his personal aims for the season and ‘prizes’ he wants for the team

Liverpool supporters had hoped that our form towards the end of last season would result in us achieving a Champions League qualification, though this wasn’t ultimately possible we can use the form from the end of the campaign as a springboard for possible success in the new one – something Cody Gakpo has been discussing.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman said: “For me personally, [my aims are] just working hard, keep improving and helping the team as much as I can: to really have an impact by scoring goals, giving assists, helping the team, working hard with the result of winning games.

“In the end we win as a team and hopefully we are going to win some prizes again.”

Our No.18 hugely impressed after signing in January and has ensured that we can cope with the exit of Bobby Firmino, as he so seamlessly fitted into the central attacking position that will be left by the Brazilian.

Let’s hope that the former PSV man can have a career near the levels of success that was achieved by our former No.9 and have a bond as strong with the supporters.

If he can achieve these personal aims then the team prizes will soon follow and, after a rather lacklustre campaign, this would be massive for the forward.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to show that, with his two newest signings in the squad already, we can compete at the top of the Premier League and in the three other competitions we’re part of.

A successful pre-season for all involved will make a massive difference and the hard work has already started for the majority of our star-studded squad in Kirkby.

