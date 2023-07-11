Ex-Red makes beautiful Lucas gesture as he joins new club in Brazil

Lucas Leiva is a much-loved former Liverpool player and when he was forced to retire from the game when a cardiac alteration, it was deeply upsetting news for the player and everyone who had a high opinion of him.

The Brazilian has started the next chapter of his career and has even signed up to be part of this season’s pre-season tour, helping with promotion for the games in the capacity of a club legend.

During his unveiling as a new player for Flamengo, Allan Rodrigues de Souza confirmed that he had selected the No.21 in honour of his former Anfield teammate.

It’s a real sign of the influence the former midfielder had at our club and how hard he must have worked with the younger players during his Melwood days.

Although his compatriot never managed a first-team appearance during his time on Merseyside, it’s also great to see this relationship forged at our club living on in South America.

It must have been a touching moment for the former Gremio man and we wish the ex-Red all the best in his recovery from such a cruel ending to his career on the pitch.

You can watch the video of Allan’s comments on Lucas via @MRN_CRF on Twitter and the full press conference via FLA TV on YouTube:

Allan explica que o motivo da escolha pela camisa 21 tem a ver com o ex-jogador Lucas Leiva. #MRN pic.twitter.com/kT3EjkJRGO — MRN – Notícias do Flamengo (@MRN_CRF) July 10, 2023

