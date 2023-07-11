(Video) First glimpse of Szoboszlai in pre-season as new man arrives for summer

Liverpool supporters are well aware that our two newest signings are Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but that doesn’t make it any less exciting to see them arrive at their first training sessions.

Thanks to videos shared by the club’s social media channels, we can see the Hungarian arriving in Kirkby for the first time in this pre-season.

Let’s hope that the ability to have a full summer under Jurgen Klopp will stand him in good stead for the new season, as a key part of our midfield.

With friendlies starting next week, now is all about fitness and getting to know his new teammates.

You can watch the video of Dominik Szoboszlai via @LFC on Twitter:

Szobo has arrived 👋 pic.twitter.com/xye7mVMIbb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2023

