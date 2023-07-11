Fourteen Liverpool players report to training as pre-season hots up; Mac Allister and Szoboszlai join in

Liverpool fans are excited to see that pre-season is now firmly underway and now the first group of players have enjoyed their first week back in action, the next wave of Reds are set to join the party.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com: ‘Players reporting back for duty on Tuesday: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk’.

There’s some very exciting and high profile names but the thought of being able to catch a glimpse of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for the first time, will certainly be the main headlines.

Jurgen Klopp always stresses the importance of getting a full summer of training with his new players and he has been afforded this luxury with his two newest acquisitions.

With friendlies starting next week as well, let’s hope this will all lead to positive on-field performances from the very start of the new campaign and that we can climb back up the Premier League table.

Cup competitions should allow all players to be handed plenty of minutes for the new season too and everyone within the squad will be given a chance to shine, as long as they provide the manager with a reason to do so.

The hard work starts now and let’s hope that, come the end of May, we can look back on the preparation in the coming weeks as the reason for more success at Anfield.

