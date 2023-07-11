‘Everybody knows’ – Cody Gakpo breaks silence on Liverpool’s double summer signing

The mood in the Liverpool camp appears to be somewhat buoyant following a brief summer break in which the Reds have already secured two midfield signings.

Cody Gakpo admitted he was enthused by the prospect of working with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, describing the pair as ‘very good players’, as was reported by the club’s official website.

The former joins with a bank of Premier League experience the Reds can readily tap into, with a slightly more riskier addition made in the form of the Hungarian international who takes over the vacant No.8 shirt from predecessor Naby Keita.

The Liverpool forward line should be licking its collective lips at the thought of the higher quality service it should now be getting with fresh legs to replenish a formerly tired old engine.

Theoretically, it should mean we’re also getting the best out of players like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara who will surely be reduced to more limited roles within the squad.

With Szoboszlai in particular a keen roamer, with his RB Leipzig days making clear that we’ve brought in a player who thrives eating up the space before him going into the final third and connecting play out wide, we could be a force to be reckoned with this coming term.

