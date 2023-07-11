Why Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott didn’t report for pre-season duty at Liverpool

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott were the two notable absentees from the list of 14 players who reported for pre-season duty on Tuesday 11th July.

This comes courtesy of Vinny O’Connor at Sky Sports (via Football Daily), with it noted that the pair have, as expected, been given some extra time off following their involvement in England U21s successful European Championship campaign.

The Scouser played a key part in the 1-0 victory over the Young Lions’ Spanish counterparts, registering a deflected goal and picking up a second man-of-the-match award in a row as the national side made history.

READ MORE: Man Utd make ex-Liverpool target their ‘top CM target this window’ – Jacque Talbot

READ MORE: Liverpool rocked as PL rival appears closer to ‘final decision’ on reported defensive target – report

It’s a well-earned stay away from the Liverpool squad, though we certainly hope it doesn’t set back either star from making a case for first-team football in 2023/24.

Jones, in particular, will certainly be keen to stake a claim for regular minutes at the start of the upcoming campaign having arguably not put a foot wrong since the final 10 fixtures of the prior term.

He’ll have his work cut out for him with fresh competition coming in the form of World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister but it would be foolish for anyone to count the Englishman out of the equation at this stage.

Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?