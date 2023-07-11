Jose Enrique takes to Twitter with six-word message for Liverpool transfer target

Jose Enrique has taken to Twitter with a six-word message for Levi Colwill amid the Chelsea defender’s ongoing links with Liverpool.

The Reds have approached the west London club with multiple enquiries for the 20-year-old this summer as they seek to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s backline, but the Blues want to tie down the player to a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge (football.london).

He was a member of England’s victorious European Under-21 Championship squad, and in the immediate celebrations of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Spain in the final, club and international teammate Noni Madueke insisted that the centre-back would be at Chelsea again next season (Fabrizio Romano).

Enrique subsequently quote-tweeted the video clip shared by the Italian journalist with the message: ‘On the way to us Reds’, followed by a series of upbeat emojis.

This could be interpreted as either the former Liverpool full-back imploring Colwill to sign for the Reds, or sending a defiant message to the club’s fans that the rumoured transfer will eventually materialise.

Despite the Spaniard’s six-word statement, the Merseysiders won’t find it too easy to land the 20-year-old, who Chelsea will naturally want to keep after his eye-catching displays on loan at Brighton last season and for England’s under-21s in their European triumph.

Indeed, he was named in the official Team of the Tournament, as announced by UEFA on Tuesday morning.

Nonetheless, hopefully Liverpool can throw everything at trying to sign Colwill, who’d help towards their homegrown quota while also giving Jurgen Klopp a coveted left-footed centre-back option.

The defender mightn’t be on his way from Chelsea just yet, if at all, but we live in hope that Enrique’s Twitter message ultimately proves prophetic.

You can see the Spaniard’s tweet below, via @Jesanchez3 on Twitter:

On the way to us reds 😉💪♥️🔴 https://t.co/KxQLInoLgk — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) July 9, 2023

