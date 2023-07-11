(Video) ‘Levi to Liverpool’ – Colwill engages in Instagram live video and addresses Liverpool rumours

Liverpool fans are hoping for some defensive reinforcement this summer and it seems that if any player is likely to make the move to Anfield, it’s Levi Colwill.

Speaking with his friend on Instagram live, the Chelsea defender was met with the comments: “Even my Jamaican brothers are like ‘Levi to Liverpool’.”

The 20-year-old didn’t make much of a reaction and we’ve seen in similar videos before that he isn’t making many comments on his future at Stamford Bridge at the moment.

Given the date that the Under-21s Euros ended this summer though, it’s likely this matter won’t be resolved for a good few weeks yet.

You can watch the video of Colwill and his friend via @Watch_LFC on Twitter:

Even Levi Colwill’s mates know what’s up 👀 pic.twitter.com/XYaIejj3PS — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 11, 2023

