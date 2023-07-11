Liverpool will allow ‘intelligent’ star to leave Anfield if he wishes to go – report

Liverpool could allow one of their midfielders to leave Anfield this summer if he wishes to depart the club.

Football Insider reported that the Reds intend to sell two current first-team players before the transfer window closes, particularly if they bring in the midfielder and centre-back they’re currently seeking to add.

The report states that the likeliest departure would be Thiago Alcantara, who’d be given the club’s blessing to leave if that’s what he wants.

The 32-year-old has been linked with Galatasaray and Saudi Arabian suitors in recent days.

There have been conflicting reports of late as to how open Thiago would be to leaving Liverpool this summer.

Turkish outlet Fanatik claimed (via Sport Witness) that he’s welcomed an offer from Galatasaray, although a more reliable source in The Athletic reported that he plans to remain on Merseyside for the final 12 months of his current deal.

On one level, the Reds might see him as an ideal player to cash in on if needed, given his age, his worrying injury record and his contract status, while selling him would also free up a non-homegrown berth in the squad, something which is currently in very short supply.

On the other, the club shouldn’t be too quick to get rid of a player with exquisite technical qualities, one who was previously labelled ‘intelligent’ by Rio Ferdinand and hailed for his ‘staggering’ passing ability by Michael Owen (BT Sport, via Daily Mail).

Any plans from Liverpool to sell current players could well depend on how many more arrive at Anfield, and who those newcomers may be. With a Europa League campaign to factor in for 2023/24, ample squad depth will be vital for the upcoming season.

