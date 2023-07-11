(Video) What happened when Mac Allister met Klopp & LFC teammates for first time

Alexis Mac Allister was one of a handful of players to report for duty at the AXA training centre for the start of Liverpool’s pre-season.
The Argentine World Cup winner joins Dominik Szoboszlai as the Reds’ first two signings of the summer window.
As expected, the former Brighton man received a more than warm welcome from staff and players, with Jurgen Klopp seen first positively beaming at the club’s opening transfer.
We’ll be keeping a very close eye on him ahead of our pre-season fixtures!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
🤗 Mac Allister meets the team! pic.twitter.com/9RMS1DTXQ8
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2023