(Video) What happened when Mac Allister met Klopp & LFC teammates for first time

Alexis Mac Allister was one of a handful of players to report for duty at the AXA training centre for the start of Liverpool’s pre-season.

The Argentine World Cup winner joins Dominik Szoboszlai as the Reds’ first two signings of the summer window.

As expected, the former Brighton man received a more than warm welcome from staff and players, with Jurgen Klopp seen first positively beaming at the club’s opening transfer.

We’ll be keeping a very close eye on him ahead of our pre-season fixtures!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: