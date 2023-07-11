Man Utd make ex-Liverpool target their ‘top CM target this window’ – Jacque Talbot

Manchester United could follow in the footsteps of Liverpool and potentially land the signature of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot relayed an update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, adding that the Moroccan is Erik ten Hag’s ‘top CM target this window’.

The Merseysiders had been heavily linked with the World Cup star, with Foot Mercato’s Anas Bakhkhar pointing to talks between the club and the midfielder’s entourage during the tournament.

A holding midfielder remains a priority for us in the current window, though it’s highly unlikely we’ll challenge our league rivals for the signing of the Serie A star whilst links persist with Romeo Lavia.

Set to turn 27 this summer, the footballer would be a far more experienced option compared to the Southampton man – perhaps a little too experienced given that Fabinho is only two years’ his senior.

Equally, of course, the argument can (and has) be made that the now Championship midfielder would restrict minutes for our own highly exciting prodigy in Stefan Bajcetic.

With Fabinho’s future far from certain following the turmoils of the 2022/23 campaign, however, not signing a new holding midfielder could quite easily be another poor roll of the dice from the club.

