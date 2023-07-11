‘If Liverpool were to get…’ – Journalist reckons Reds could soon be a ‘force’ again

One journalist has said that Liverpool could again become a ‘force’ in the Premier League if they can land one of their main summer transfer targets on top of their already concluded business.

The Reds have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their squad since the start of June, with another midfielder in Romeo Lavia being strongly linked with a possible move to Anfield.

A new centre-back also appears to be on the agenda, with Levi Colwill‘s name cropping up regularly, and Ryan Taylor believes another signing or two could make Jurgen Klopp’s side a very different proposition this coming season compared to last.

The Daily Express journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “I think four signings would represent a very successful summer, particularly if they continue doing what they’ve done.

“I think Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are exciting signings. This is a new chapter for Liverpool, and there’s a bit of excitement that something is building again.

“It was very flat last year, and it almost got to the point where you wondered whether Klopp’s time at the club was dwindling to an end. But now I very much don’t see it like that.

“If Liverpool were to get Lavia, as well as Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, then I think they’re a force to be reckoned with, particularly with this new system.”

READ MORE: Fourteen Liverpool players report to training as pre-season hots up; Mac Allister and Szoboszlai join in

READ MORE: Explainer: How do homegrown quota rules affect Liverpool’s current squad and transfer plans?

It’s fair to say that Liverpool have pulled off some tremendous business already this summer, with the two new additions and the strong finish to last season offering renewed optimism ahead of the new campaign.

Klopp would surely likely to see one or two more signings before the transfer window closes, so that he has a squad brimming with quality and quantity, but there’s still ample time to get a few more deals done.

Lavia could be a fine recruit if the Reds can persuade Southampton to deviate from their current £50m asking price, to which they’re currently sticking rigidly, with the Belgian midfielder standing out despite the Saints’ relegation last term.

If he and a new centre-back (possibly one who can also play on the right) are added before the end of August, and if Liverpool don’t lose any important first-team players, that should leave them in a healthy position to attack the 2023/24 season.

This summer could well provide the recharge which was needed at Anfield, and while more work is required to close the gap to Manchester City, things certainly seem to be moving in the right direction with the transfer business that’s been done already.

Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?