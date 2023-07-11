Mo Salah has urged Liverpool to take a look at starlet who’s caught Chelsea’s eye – journalist

Mo Salah has apparently urged Liverpool to take a look at a young Egyptian attacker who’s believed to have already caught Chelsea’s eye.

According to 90min, the Blues are among several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Ibrahim Adel, who plays for Pyramids in his homeland and was named Player of the Tournament at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations recently.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey suggested that the Reds’ number 11 has advised the powerbrokers at Anfield to cast an eye on his highly-rated compatriot.

The journalist said: “We’re told on this one that Chelsea’s interest is to send him to Strasbourg as well, Ibrahim Adel. He’s a player we have spoken about before. Mo Salah recommended him to Liverpool.

“He is one of the best young players in African football and has been for a little while. He plays for Pyramids in Egypt, Mo Salah does like him and he recommended him to Liverpool.”

Having spent the entirety of his club career so far in Egypt, Adel’s lack of European experience is unlikely to see him catapulted into Liverpool’s first team any time soon even if they do sign him.

However, Jurgen Klopp could view him as an option for squad rotation or a loan move to a competitive league in Europe where the attacker would benefit from regular game-time at a high level.

Mainly a left winger but capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, the 22-year-old has netted 26 goals in 108 senior games for Pyramids (Transfermarkt), a rate of just under one every four matches.

Salah is well placed to make a judgement on Adel, having played alongside him at senior international level for Egypt (Transfermarkt), and his stock will be on a high after his starring role in getting the Pharaohs to the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations final, which they lost to Morocco last Saturday.

The youngster’s name mightn’t roll off the tongue just yet, but if one of the greatest forwards in Liverpool’s history has indicated that the player is worth taking a look at, the Anfield hierarchy would be well advised to heed the 31-year-old’s tip.

