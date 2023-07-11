(Video) ‘My god!’ – Salah’s shocked reaction to Jordan Henderson breaks Twitter in viral clip

Liverpool fans aren’t the only ones to have been left in a state of sheer awe at Jordan Henderson’s physical transformation.

Not to suggest the skipper was in poor shape prior to smashing out a bootcamp in the summer, though it says a great deal that his physique left the rather well-sculpted Mo Salah in shock at the sight of him.

One can only imagine the criticism the England international suffered last term would have stung a little, of course, so there’s not a doubt in our mind he’ll be keen to prove his detractors wrong this time around.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: