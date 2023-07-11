(Video) Salah’s reaction to seeing Tsimikas at Liverpool training will bring a smile to your face

The bulk of Liverpool’s first-team squad reassembled at the AXA Training Centre this morning to begin their pre-season preparations, with some players overjoyed at meeting their teammates once more.

As seen in a video clip shared on the club’s official Twitter channel, Mo Salah and Kostas Tsimikas were delighted to see each other again.

As the Greek Scouser approached the Egyptian King, he ran towards the 31-year-old and leapt into his arms, with the two players sharing a joyous embrace and a brief word with one another.

Liverpool’s number 11 wore a beaming smile as he saw his teammate walking over to him, with the left-back also clearly thrilled with the reunion.

The six-week absence from each other’s company appears to have made the heart grow fonder for Salah and Tsimikas, and the footage of their reactions can’t help but bring a smile to your face this Tuesday!

You can see the clip of the two Reds players below, via @LFC on Twitter: