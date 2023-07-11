Liverpool transfer target reportedly favours Anfield move; club chief could make small discount

One of Liverpool’s summer transfer targets is believed to prefer a move to Anfield over any other club, according to reports from Italy.

On Tuesday morning, Tuttosport claimed (via Sport Witness) that Torino defender Perr Schuurs favours a switch to the Premier League, with the Reds holding a greater ‘appeal’ than any of their domestic rivals.

The Merseysiders have already had a €30m (£25.7m) bid rejected by the Serie A outfit, who are looking for €40m (£34.3m), but Calciomercato reported that Il Toro president Urbano Cairo could offer a slight discount and meet in the middle at €35m (£30m).

If these reports are indeed accurate, it offers further encouragement to Liverpool in their hopes of signings Schuurs this summer.

There had been indications that an offer at Torino’s current asking price could make the club ‘question’ whether to cash in on him, so to now hear that the Reds might be able to land him for slightly less will be music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp.

The manager is believed to have told the Anfield hierarchy to stop at nothing in their efforts to sign the 23-year-old, who could be an ideal candidate to strengthen their centre-back ranks if Levi Colwill proves unattainable.

That could well prove to be the case with the latter, with Neil Jones telling The Redmen TV that Chelsea would be highly unlikely to let the Englishman go to a direct Premier League rival.

Even if Schuurs would fill the one remaining non-homegrown berth at Liverpool, whereas the Blues defender wouldn’t, he may end up being the more realistic prospective signing, while the Reds’ reported plans to sell one or two current players could also widen the scope to bring in the Dutchman.

Let’s wait and see if an improved offer for the Torino defender will come from Anfield in the next few days.

