(Video) Ex-Liverpool ace makes candid admission about scoring against Reds last season

Taiwo Awoniyi has said that he was ‘so happy’ about scoring a decisive goal against Liverpool last season.

The Nigerian striker, who spent six years on the books at Anfield without making a first-team appearance (Transfermarkt), returned to England last summer as he joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin.

When Jurgen Klopp’s side visited the City Ground in October, the 25-year-old netted the only goal of the game, and he’s now been reflecting on that moment in an interview with EaglesTracker.

While Awoniyi treated Liverpool as just another opponent on the day, he voiced his appreciation for congratulatory messages he received from Reds staff after that match-winning contribution.

The striker said: “One of the best things that happened to me was signing for Liverpool. Not only because they are Liverpool but because of the kind of people that work there.

“For me they are actually nice people. But the day I signed for Nottingham Forest, or even Union Berlin, I knew I was no longer a Liverpool player, so playing against Liverpool, I saw them as my opponent.

“The only thing in my head that day was for us to win and for me to score and eventually I was happy I scored against them. But the good thing is, almost everyone in the club [Liverpool] messaged me.

“Almost everyone, saying how happy they were for me and so glad for my development. That’s the thing about them. After the game, even some director messaged me. That’s Liverpool for you; they are quite nice people.

“I was so happy about that day because eventually my team won and it’s something I’m really happy about. That day I just saw it as me playing against my opponent; that was my attitude about the game.”

Awoniyi may well continue to hold plenty of affection for Liverpool, but he’s a Nottingham Forest player now and he’s got a job to do for them and them alone.

It was unfortunate for us that he scored that winner against the Reds last season, but such things happen all the time in football.

You can see the clip of Awoniyi’s comments below (from 4:04), via EaglesTracker on YouTube: