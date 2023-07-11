(Video) ‘New season, new me’ – Trent shows off new look on Liverpool training return

‘New season, new me’ were words spoken by Trent Alexander-Arnold upon his return to Liverpool training today, and it seems he means it judging by one significant and noticeable change he’s made since he last played for the Reds.

A look back at photos of the number 66 from the 2022/23 season shows him sporting increasingly thick dreadlocks as the campaign progressed, while in recent days he shared photos of his summer holidays in which he had his hair styled in cornrows.

However, on his first day back for pre-season preparations at Kirkby, the 24-year-old had shorn himself of the long locks, something which immediately caught the eye of teammates and club employees alike.

A video clip uploaded to Liverpool’s official Twitter channel shows Luis Diaz jokingly grabbing at where Trent’s dreadlocks once ended, with the Englishman telling one staff member: “The hair speaks for itself. Fresh start, new season, new me. We’re back, and we’re better!”

He may have a new look for the upcoming campaign, but hopefully he can continue in the same vein in which he ended last term, with a goal and seven assists in his final 10 matches of 2022/23 (Transfermarkt).

You can see the clip of Trent’s new haircut below, via @LFC on Twitter: