‘We know’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold fires warning shot Man City must be wary of

Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared some insight into the group mindset following a poor 2022/23 campaign.

The England international pointed to the club’s disappointing form away from home in particular, though was also keen to highlight their experience challenging Manchester City domestically.

“Throughout the season we had good results against the big teams but we dropped sloppy points away from home especially. Those are things we’ve all naturally thought about and know we need to correct,” the No.66 was quoted as saying by Football Daily.

“We know how to win, we know how to win the league – we know how to challenge [Man] City and go toe to toe with them and you need to be near perfect throughout the season.

“So, for us, that’s where our heads are at.”

The Merseysiders won’t be gently reintroduced to league football, however, with clashes against Chelsea, Bournemouth and Newcastle awaiting Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Arsenal’s fight for the league crown, even though it did fall short of glory after form dipped beyond the World Cup, should be all the encouragement we need going into the next season.

We’re still of the mind that a couple more signings would be ideal to further bolster the midfield and start work to repair the backline ahead of time, though the current arrivals should provide a significant boost as it stands.

Aiming to challenge the league holders after such an appalling campaign may be overly ambitious, though we’d be far from surprised to see Liverpool in the mix if they can secure a strong start from a challenging opening series of fixtures.

