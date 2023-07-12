(Video) “Bro!” – Alexander-Arnold can’t hide disbelief at Szoboszlai destroying the lactate test

Liverpool supporters understand what a milestone the lactate test in in the pre-season calendar and the players often dread having to take part in the event but it seems that Dominik Szoboszlai could be an exception to the rule.

Following the conclusion of the run, where it appeared that the Hungarian was miles ahead of the competition, cameras cut to an exhausted Trent Alexander-Arnold who could only say: “Bro!” as he stared in amazement at our No.8.

The 22-year-old didn’t even look too tired and it just goes to show the fitness level that he has arrived at our club with, something which should benefit him greatly ahead of a grueling season.

It wasn’t clear from the video that was shared by the club who won but the former RB Leipzig man certainly seemed to impress his new teammates.

You can watch the video of Szoboslai and Alexander-Arnold (from 20:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

