(Video) ‘I feel 19 again!’ – Alexander-Arnold shows off his new haircut

As the Liverpool squad arrived back from their summer holidays, there was one major talking point for most of them – haircuts and namely Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new style.

Cody Gakpo was a huge fan and Virgil van Dijk commented that it looked like our No.66 had gone back five years, to which he replied: “I feel 19 again!”.

It’s great to see the unity within the dressing room and that the Scouser is feeling so good ahead of the new campaign.

Let’s hope that we can roll back the clock a little bit and see the Reds lifting some more silverware come the end of next season!

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s interactions with his teammates (from 10:36) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

