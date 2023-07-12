(Video) Danny Murphy voices one potential concern over ‘real quality’ Liverpool transfer target

Danny Murphy has said that, while he’d ‘love to see’ Liverpool signing Levi Colwill, he fears that the defender might struggle to get regular game-time at Anfield.

According to Graeme Bailey for 90min, the Reds are ready to submit an offer to Chelsea for the 20-year-old and are confident they’ll be able to sign him, despite the west London club’s insistence that he’s not for sale.

Despite impressing on loan at Brighton last season, the youngster endured spells out through injury and was limited to just 13 Premier League starts (Transfermarkt).

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy voiced his admiration for Colwill as a player but worries that Liverpool mightn’t be able to grant him the regular starts he’s craving, with the Blues yet to offer him that at Stamford Bridge.

The former Reds midfielder said: “If his desire – which it sounds like it is and fair play to him – is to play first-team football, because he’s just had the taste of it in a successful year at Brighton, then I admire that.

“But although I’d love to see him go [to] Liverpool, because I’m a Liverpool fan and he’s a real quality player, why would he go there? He’s not going to play.”

Murphy added in relation to Colwill’s prospects of regular starts: “I don’t think he would [get that] at Liverpool. Although potentially he’s very very good… he’s not going to play ahead of Virgil [van Dijk] or [Ibrahima] Konate.”

Despite the Chelsea youngster being yet to truly establish himself in the Premier League, the Reds are unlikely to pay £40m for someone to be a squad member at Anfield.

Perhaps Jurgen Klopp very much intends for Colwill to be a frequent presence in the Liverpool starting XI if he were to move from west London to Merseyside.

You can see Murphy’s full comments below (from 2:03), via talkSPORT on YouTube: