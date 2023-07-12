(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai storms ahead during first Liverpool lactate test

Mo Salah was crowned the winner of the ‘James Milner award’ by Jurgen Klopp after his performance in the lactate test during the first group of runners but it seems that Dominik Szoboszlai was the best in the second group.

Thanks to footage shared by the club’s YouTube channel, we can see that the Hungarian was easily ahead of the pack and didn’t look to be in any discomfort.

READ MORE: (Video) “And the James Milner award goes to….” – Klopp declares new king of the lactate test

Compare that with Luis Diaz who looked to be pushing as hard as he could in order to keep up with our new No.8 and it appears that we have a strong runner in our ranks.

This impressive fitness should only improve under Jurgen Klopp and let’s hope that it stands him in good stead for his first season as a Red.

You can watch the video of Szoboslai (from 19:50) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

#Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?🎙️