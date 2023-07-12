European giant considering transfer reunion with £200k-p/w Liverpool midfielder – Sport

Barcelona are said to be considering a swoop for former midfielder Thiago Alcantara in light of Liverpool’s reportedly open stance to a potential exit.

Spanish outlet Sport claims that the former Bayern star’s positional versatility would be more than attractive for Xavi as he looks to build on the success of a title win last term.

The Mersesyiders are understood to be open to any offers that come their way, though it should be emphasised that they will not look to push the player out of the door if that isn’t his wish.

An exclusive discussion with Neil Jones made clear that the Spaniard would be the most likely of our senior three midfielders – also including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – to be sold as we look to revamp a midfield that had been in dire need of fresh legs.

The additions of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have certainly lifted the mood at the AXA training centre, though there is the feeling still that further work must be done.

To that end, we’ve seen the club repeatedly linked with Southampton’s highly-rated prodigy Romeo Lavia in recent weeks, whilst Levi Colwill continues to be a topic for the backline.

Whilst it would be a huge shame to lose a talent as superb as Thiago (on a reported £200,000-per-week, according to Capology), we’d imagine the bigger picture will win out if two key signings are on the line.

