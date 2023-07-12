Jordan Henderson ‘considering’ reuniting with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia – report

Liverpool fans have already seen Bobby Firmino and Steven Gerrard succumb to the riches of Saudi Arabia but now it seems that Jordan Henderson may too be about to have his head turned by the middle east.

As reported by Chris Bascombe for The Telegraph: ‘Jordan Henderson considering leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia. Captain is being wooed by Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq and will weigh up whether to stay at Anfield or move for an eye-watering pay day.

‘Jordan Henderson is wrestling with the dilemma of whether to quit Liverpool and join the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia, with a decision anticipated shortly’.

With two years left on his current deal, our skipper is likely to know that he won’t be given another lucrative contract offer at Anfield again – given the stage of his career.

Now that he’s 33-years-old, the midfielder looks to be considering whether his long-term future will greater benefit by competing for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield or taking a final pay day.

With his and our former captain being in charge of the Saudi Pro League outfit, the Sunderland-born captain has even more reason to listen to the offer in front of him.

There’s no questioning the role that our skipper has played in winning every major trophy on offer to the club and his role has been truly invaluable.

However, with a midfield refresh already taking place and the chance to earn more money that he ever has done before – it may mean his time as a Red is close to its end.

The England international has more than earned himself the right to consider this opportunity and the decision to take the cash on offer may prove too hard to resist.

