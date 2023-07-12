Liverpool star set to make major decision on his future in ‘next 48 hours’ – report

One Liverpool player could be set to make a major decision regarding his future in the next couple of days, according to reports.

Tweeting a report from Chris Wheeler, the Daily Mail stated: “Jordan Henderson to make decision over Saudi Arabia move in the next 48 hours with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq willing to give him a 50% pay rise”.

Despite the same journalist writing for the same publication just two days ago that the Reds captain would be reluctant to leave Anfield this summer, the 33-year-old is understood to have ‘had second thoughts’ about the move and ‘is now giving serious consideration’ to the offer from the Middle East.

Wednesday’s report adds: ‘The Dammam-based club are said to have proposed a two-year contract with the option of an additional year based on performance, which is highly tempting to a player who turned 33 last month.’

It’s believed that a final decision from Henderson is expected by Friday at the latest and that Al-Ettifaq are ‘ready to make a formal approach to Liverpool before the weekend’.

Jordan Henderson to make decision over Saudi Arabia move in the next 48 hours with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq willing to give him a 50% pay rise 🔴 ✍️ @ChrisWheelerDM https://t.co/bmk5skRHp6 — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 12, 2023

READ MORE: Liverpool could let ‘luxury signing’ depart Anfield if he ‘wants to leave’ – journalist

READ MORE: Editor’s Column: Liverpool right to not pay ridiculous Southampton and Chelsea price-tags

Up to now there had been conflicting reports as to the midfielder’s keenness to follow his predecessor as Liverpool captain to Saudi Arabia, but this latest update appears to change the narrative significantly.

When the same source has reported of such a drastic volte-face within the space of 48 hours, it does now seem as if Henderson may well be strongly contemplating the prospective move.

The prospect of earning more than £200,000 per week – going by the mooted 50% salary increase and his current wage (as per Capology) – could well prove difficult to turn down, while the presence of Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq is also likely to be a major factor.

Jurgen Klopp would surely hate to see his captain departing Liverpool this summer, especially off the back of another influential dressing room leader in James Milner exiting the club, but the manager would probably refuse to stand in the way of the 33-year-old leaving if he wishes to take this opportunity.

A stellar servant at Anfield for 12 years, Henderson has more than earned himself the right to have the final say on what’d be a huge decision for his career and his lifestyle. The next day or two could present us with some massive news for him and for LFC, depending on what he decides.

Ep79 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Dominik Szoboszlai – a mix of De Bruyne/Gerrard/Zidane?