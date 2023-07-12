(Video) “And the James Milner award goes to….” – Klopp declares new king of the lactate test

James Milner’s favourite part of the season always seemed to be dominating the lactate test in pre-season but now that the veteran has left the club, Jurgen Klopp was set to announce a new heir to his throne.

Speaking at the end of the fitness test our manager declared: “And the James Milner award goes to…. Mohammed!”.

Mo Salah had stormed ahead of the rest of the pack and the cameras present showed that he was the last man standing in his leg of the running.

It’s no surprise to see that the Egyptian is one of the fittest members of the dressing room and we’re sure our former No.7 would be happy to see who took his crown.

You can watch the video of Salah and Klopp (from 16:34) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

