Jota spots something exciting from first training session with Mac Allister & Szoboszlai

Diogo Jota lauded the efforts of Liverpool new boys Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in their first training session.

The Hungarian, in particular, appeared to excel in the physical tests conducted, with fellow teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold left in a state of awe at the 22-year-old’s fitness levels.

“Yesterday, Dominik was one of the best in my group in terms of running, so they have that effort. I could see already today the quality Alexis has in possession,” the Portuguese international told the club’s official website.

“I think they will improve the team and make us stronger – that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve been working on the track, a lot of running, and today back on the pitch – that’s what we like the most. It’s always nice to be back here with Liverpool and the lads.”

The Argentinian’s comfort with the ball already, expected as it may be for a player of such quality, will understandably have fans and teammates alike excited after watching a lacklustre midfield struggle to dominate the heart of the pitch.

READ MORE: Trent prediction already coming true after ‘dream’ LFC teammate blew him away in training

READ MORE: ‘Everybody knows’ – Cody Gakpo breaks silence on Liverpool’s double summer signing

The pair’s versatility is a well-documented fact by now, though it’s clear to see why both signings attracted Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team in the first place.

Capable of playing the 6, 8 and 10 roles, Mac Allister offers reassurance across the pitch, whilst Szoboszlai’s ability to drift high and wide on the right flank and similarly into the 10 position means the coaching staff not only have fresh legs to work with but genuine tactical flexibility.

Assuming the 3-box-3 formation is here to stay, that fact should be particularly exciting for the German tactician whose midfield should be anything but static, weak and predictable this coming term.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!