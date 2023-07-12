Liverpool ‘preparing’ to move for Serie A defender; facing Premier League competition – report

It seems like our midfield transfers may be done for the summer but Liverpool fans are still hoping that a new defender could arrive and one man has been highlighted as a potential target.

As reported by Football365: ‘Liverpool are preparing a ‘new move’ for Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs in a bid to beat Crystal Palace to his signature.

‘Schuurs was first on Liverpool’s radar last summer and they attempted to persuade the Dutchman to join them before his £8m switch to Torino’.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘ready’ to make offer for Chelsea defender; ‘confident’ deal can be completed – report

The 23-year-old has attracted some attention around Europe and so there seems to be some competition for his signature, should we want to bring him to Anfield.

Perr Schuurs could be a strong long-term option for the heart of our defence, especially with Joel Matip seemingly set to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Torino look to be at least entertaining the idea of a sale and if our only local competition comes in the form of Crystal Palace, you would hope our pulling power would be greater.

Jurgen Klopp is famed for waiting for the right player and if we had already targeted the Dutchman last summer, then the chance of us wanting to re-enter the race could also be rather high.

This move may boil down to the ability to sign Levi Colwill, with the former Ajax man possibly standing as a fall-back for the Chelsea man.

With no dire need for a new centre-half yet, we may wait until the latter stages of this window to make a final decision on the position.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!