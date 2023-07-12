Liverpool ‘ready’ to make offer for Chelsea defender; ‘confident’ deal can be completed – report

Liverpool supporters are watching on and wondering whether there will be any more transfer work completed this summer and one area of the squad that many think could do with reinforcing is the defence.

As reported by Graeme Bailey, we may be prepared to make an acquisition: ‘Liverpool ready to make an offer for Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and they are confident of being able to lure him away from Stamford Bridge’.

It’s no secret that the Chelsea man has been heavily linked with an Anfield move and so seeing another story suggesting that we could complete a deal, isn’t too hard to fathom.

Levi Colwill has been involved in some public transfer related videos of late and although neither add weight to the idea that a move to Anfield is on the cards, the youngster hasn’t ruled it out.

It would seem that, although coming off the back of an impressive season for Brighton and Euros victory for England’s Under-21s, there’s no certainty of game time at Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, we may be able to convince the 20-year-old that his best short and long-term options are on Merseyside.

If we are ready to make an offer and confident a deal can be agreed, it could all boil down to whether the player and his parent club are willing to negotiate.

This one is a long way from being completed but it looks like we’re in a good position, if everyone else is willing to play ball.

