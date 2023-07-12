Liverpool Roundup: Szoboszlai & Mac Allister footage, snaps & what Reds teammates said

The demand for fresh transfers continues to underline many a supporter’s exploits on social media despite Liverpool’s recent acquisition of two midfielders in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

The needs the Reds still have to meet are clear to all: one holding midfielder and a left-footed centre-half would be welcome third and fourth additions, if possible.

With ongoing transfer links fueling fans’ relentless searches on the web, it can be a simple matter for many to lose sight of what the club has already achieved.

The tangibility of our new midfield duo partaking in lactate tests and kicking a ball about in training should, hopefully, assuage the fears of those online that not enough is being done to make up for a disastrous 2022/23 campaign.

Judging by some of the comments already being made by the pair’s teammates, Liverpool have made a strong start to the summer window.

How are the new boys settling in?

Alexis Mac Allister appeared a little red-faced after completing the lactate test, whilst Dominik Szoboszlai had Trent Alexander-Arnold’s jaw on the floor with his first attempt.

But why don’t we let the photography/videos do all the talking, eh?

Settling in nicely 👌 pic.twitter.com/TbyzS6rZCb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2023

Hear from @alemacallister after he completed his first day of pre-season 🔊 pic.twitter.com/damHVh0vVd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2023

trent looking at szobo in disbelief LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/iXT47agkul — f (@aIxndrarnId) July 11, 2023

Enjoy 6️⃣0️⃣ photos from our latest pre-season workout 📸 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2023

What has everyone been saying about Szoboszlai and Mac Allister?

Trent Alexander-Arnold: “[They’re] top players. I think it’s exciting for the club and exciting for the team.

“It is always exciting when we sign new players to see how they come in and how they adapt and what they’re like. I’m sure they already know, they can see from the outside we’re a welcoming side and a welcoming team.

“It’s a good dressing room. Come in, do your work and get results. That’s all we ask of players; it’s to buy into what we do and buy into the plan and be willing to work hard and sacrifice for the team.

“I’m sure the lads will do it and on top of that they’re two technically excellent players who can receive the ball and play with the ball. For players like me who enjoy passing the ball, they’re dream players ahead of me.”

Diogo Jota: “Yesterday, Dominik was one of the best in my group in terms of running, so they have that effort. I could see already today the quality Alexis has in possession.”

“I think they will improve the team and make us stronger – that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve been working on the track, a lot of running, and today back on the pitch – that’s what we like the most. It’s always nice to be back here with Liverpool and the lads.”

Neil Jones: “New boy Dominik Szoboszlai looks like he can run for days.”

“‘Bro, 20.2?!’ marvelled Alexander-Arnold after the Hungarian had seen off Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo in his first fitness challenge on Merseyside. 20.2 is, I’m told, a serious score for a lactate test.

“In Szoboszlai, Liverpool look like they’ve bought a hell of an athlete, as well as a supremely-talented footballer.”

What’s up next?

Jurgen Klopp made clear that a repeat of last year’s poorly organised pre-season tour and preparation won’t be acceptable.

With that in mind, the schedule appears to have been designed to ensure that the German tactician is maximising the time he has available with his squad ahead of the next campaign.

Liverpool are set to enjoy a brief stay at the AXA training centre before travelling to Germany for a training camp where he will hope to not only prepare his side for the gruelling demands of Europa League football and beyond but also instil a sense of fresh camaraderie within a group hurt deeply by the failures of the prior campaign.

We’ll first take on Bundesliga 2 outfits Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth in the first round of friendlies before travelling to Singapore for clashes against Leicester City and Bayern Munich.

Fans will get a chance to see both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in action at Anfield on 8th August ahead against Darmstadt before the season proper kicks off with a Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge at the weekend.