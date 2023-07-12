(Video) Liverpool fans will love van Dijk’s reaction to Mac Allister’s phone wallpaper

The first day in a new job is always set to be a tough one but it seems that Alexis Mac Allister was quickly welcomed with open arms, particularly by Virgil van Dijk.

As all the players were put through their paces in the gym, the Argentine was lay down and over came his new teammate – who quickly spotted his phone wallpaper.

Showing it to the camera, we could soon all see that the former Brighton man has a picture of himself holding the World Cup and few can argue with wanting to show off that achievement.

The way in which our vice captain was quick to involve our new midfielder shows that he will be the perfect man to fill the boots of James Milner.

You can watch the clip of van Dijk and Mac Allister (from 8:14) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

