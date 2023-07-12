(Video) Luis Diaz effortlessly shows off his skill set with ridiculously slick tricks

Luis Diaz treated onlookers to a masterclass of footballing skills in a 55-second clip shared on Liverpool’s official social media channels.

The Colombian was one of 14 Reds players who returned to the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday to begin preparations for the upcoming season, having been on international duty with his country last month.

The 26-year-old indulged in a prolonged exhibition of keepy-uppy at Kirkby, using his head, shoulders and legs to prevent a ball from touching the ground for almost a full minute, aside from a couple of brief bounces.

The level of control shown by Diaz was remarkable, pulling off a series of slick tricks with ridiculous ease and illustrating part of the reason why he’s risen to become a key figure at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Premier League beware – the Reds’ new number 7 is coming for you in 2023/24!

You can see the footage of Diaz below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: