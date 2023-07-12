(Video) Mac Allister reveals how trying to sabotage teammate was the highlight of his first day

Liverpool fans are very aware of the effort required to complete a lactate test but having a teammate trying to sabotage you during it, would only make it worse and it seems that’s what Alexis Mac Allister did on his first day as a proper Red.

Speaking with the club’s Instagram channel, the Argentine said: “My first highlight is trying to make a foul on Diogo when we were doing the test, the lactate test!”.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson ‘considering’ reuniting with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia – report

The wide grin across the World Cup winner’s face showed that he wasn’t joking here either and you have to feel sorry for Diogo Jota!

It’s great to see how quickly he looks to be settling in and we’ll all be hoping that the former Brighton make can make an immediate Anfield impact.

You can watch the video of Mac Allister via @liverpoolfc on Instagram:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!