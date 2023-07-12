‘They will do it if…’ – Journalist shares encouraging Levi Colwill claim amid Liverpool interest

Neil Jones has claimed that Liverpool wouldn’t be averse to spending a sizeable sum on Levi Colwill if they ‘really want’ to add him to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Chelsea defender has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield recently, with Fabrizio Romano even stating that he’s a player who some of the Reds’ hierarchy ‘love’.

It could take £40m for more to land the 20-year-old, for whom the Blues have already rejected a £30m approach from Brighton (Daily Mail), but that mightn’t deter Jurgen Klopp if he’s intent on trying to lure the youngster to Merseyside.

Writing for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Jones said: “There’s been talk of Brighton bidding as much as £40m for Colwill, and I don’t necessarily think money would be an issue for Liverpool if it came down to it. They’re slightly unfairly billed as a club who don’t like to splash the cash, but they will do it if it’s for a player they really want.

“They paid the most anyone had ever paid at the time for a centre-back in Virgil van Dijk, and spent big money on Alisson not long after that, and then there was the big fee for Darwin Nunez just last summer, and then €60m for Dominik Szoboszlai just recently, so if they feel the player is the right player, they could do it.”

Despite FSG having a reputation as excessively frugal owners, Jones rightly points out that Liverpool aren’t afraid to push the boat out for players if they believe they’d be the right signing for Klopp’s team.

Van Dijk and Alisson have been transformational and long since justified their respective outlays, and hopefully we’ll be able to say the same about Nunez in a few years’ time.

Right now, Colwill’s stock is quite high off the back of his displays in England’s triumph at the European Under-21 Championship, having been named in the official Team of the Tournament by UEFA, while he also impressed on loan at Brighton last season.

His ability to fill the left-footed centre-back niche at Liverpool and his homegrown status further add to his appeal for the Reds, although £40m would still seem a lot to pay for someone who’s only made 17 top-flight appearances (Transfermarkt).

The pursuit of the 20-year-old brings to mind the old age that the price of something is whatever someone’s willing to pay for it. If Klopp feels the Chelsea defender would be worth a significant outlay, don’t be surprised if LFC go big in trying to recruit him from Stamford Bridge.

