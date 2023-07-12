(Video) Salah and Robertson hilariously berate fitness coach ahead of lactate test

Every Liverpool player must dread the famous lactate test and as Mo Salah and Andy Robertson prepared to go and complete the grueling task, they had a message for their fitness coach.

Walking towards Andreas Kornmayer, head of fitness and conditioning, our Egyptian King said: “The only person excited today, is you Andreas!”.

Quickly followed by Andy Robertson, who jokingly shouted: “Have I ever told you thank I really dislike you!”.

It was all very tongue in cheek but certainly revealed some truths about how much the players hate the pre-season fitness test.

You can watch the clip of Salah and Robertson (from 12:19) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

