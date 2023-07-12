Trent prediction already coming true after ‘dream’ LFC teammate blew him away in training

Dominik Szoboszlai didn’t take long to make a positive impression on new teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold who was left astonished by the player’s efforts in the lactate test.

The No.66 looked visibly stunned by the 22-year-old who appeared apparently unbothered by the demands placed upon him.

The England international had admitted prior to reporting for duty in Liverpool’s pre-season that the Hungarian, along with fellow new arrival Alexis Mac Allister, was a ‘dream’ addition to the squad.

“[They’re] top players,” he told Sky Sports (via the club’s official website). “I think it’s exciting for the club and exciting for the team.

“It is always exciting when we sign new players to see how they come in and how they adapt and what they’re like. I’m sure they already know, they can see from the outside we’re a welcoming side and a welcoming team.

“It’s a good dressing room. Come in, do your work and get results. That’s all we ask of players; it’s to buy into what we do and buy into the plan and be willing to work hard and sacrifice for the team.

“I’m sure the lads will do it and on top of that they’re two technically excellent players who can receive the ball and play with the ball. For players like me who enjoy passing the ball, they’re dream players ahead of me.”

The former RB Leipzig man admittedly represents something of a risk at £60.4m compared to our brand new, Premier League-proven World Cup winner.

That said, you’d be hard-pressed to discourage any excitement fans feel for a signing that seems perfectly suited to the current needs of the squad.

Able to drift across the midfield positions and into the final third, Szoboszlai’s positional versatility and incredible work rate are sure to be of great value to the club moving forward.

