Breaking: Henderson ‘accepts’ Al Ettifaq proposal, Klopp gives green light for fee to be discussed – Romano

If you’d have asked any Liverpool fan which midfielder wouldn’t be leaving the club this summer it would be Jordan Henderson but it now appears that he’s very close to saying goodbye for good.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: ‘Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. There’s an agreement in principle, still verbal. Contract agreed.

‘Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free. Hendo spoke to Klopp today and there’s green light’.

READ MORE: (Video) “I can’t believe it!” – Klopp left exasperated during pre-season training

It really is crazy to think that our club captain, the man who took on the mantle from Steven Gerrard and won every trophy on offer to him – is about to take a payday and leave the Reds.

For what our No.14 has achieved at Anfield, he has more than earned the right to end his relationship with the club on his terms but after supporting him for 12 years – we’re allowed our thoughts too.

Those in the LGBTQIA+ community have every right to be upset with the 33-year-old choosing to move to Saudi Arabia and the fact that he looks to be doing so now, means he won’t be given the send off his achievements have deserved.

READ MORE: (Video) Xherdan Shaqiri rolls back the years with outrageous MLS free-kick

The lure of ridiculous money is very hard to refuse and that has been proven here, with an odd sense of irony that our former captain is taking the man who inherited his armband – away from Merseyside.

There are many following changes and knock-on effects that will incur by losing a man as influential as the Sunderland-born midfielder and it seems that we may all be about to see them first hand, in the coming days and weeks.

You can view the Henderson update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

🚨 Jordan Henderson has accepted Al Ettifaq proposal. There’s an agreement in principle, still verbal. Contract agreed. Deal now depends on Liverpool and Al Ettifaq discussing on the fee, no chance to let him leave for free 🇸🇦 Hendo spoke to Klopp today and there’s green light. pic.twitter.com/aRgGd9YKPW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TALKS ongoing with midfield target, Valverde transfer truth, Thiago exit latest, exciting Liverpool gem and much more!