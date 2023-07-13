(Video) Ex-Red discusses how Jordan Henderson’s potential Saudi switch will affect his international career

Jermaine Pennant has claimed that if Jordan Henderson is to complete a move to Saudi Arabia this summer then it may spell the end of his international career with England.

The Liverpool skipper has reportedly been offered £700,000 a week by Steven Gerrard’s new side Al Ettifaq with the former Sunderland man believed to be eager on moving to the Middle East.

At 33 years of age Henderson is unlikely to be a regular starter for the Reds next term and he may therefore feel that now is the right time to call it a day at L4 with such a tempting offer on the table.

It would be extremely disappointing to see him leave the club with two years remaining on his current deal and it’s fair to say that this is a move that nobody seen coming.

The finances on offer will be extremely appealing to our No. 14 but he’s a hugely important part of the squad and to see both him and James Milner leave the club during the same window would be somewhat of a concern.

With the European Championships taking place next summer it’ll be interesting to see whether the England international instead opts to remain in the Premier League in a bid to keep his international career alive.

Check Pennant speaking below via @talkSPORT on Twitter:

"You're not playing in the top 4 leagues in the world!" 😳 "When you're not doing that then Gareth will look away from you!" 👀 Andy Goldstein and Jermaine Pennant debate whether going to Saudi Arabia will affect Jordan Henderson’s England chances 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yNSQ18zdVc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 13, 2023

