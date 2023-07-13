(Video) ‘It’s crazy’ – Ex-Red left baffled by Jordan Henderson’s Saudi contract offer

Jermaine Pennant cannot believe the money Jordan Henderson has been offered to quit Liverpool for Saudi outfit Al Ettifaq this summer.

The Reds skipper still has two years remaining on his current deal at Anfield but has reportedly agreed to move to the Middle East to join Steven Gerrard’s side where he’ll earn a whopping £700,000 per week.

The Anfield outfit still need to agree a transfer fee for our No. 14 but it’s fair to say that this is a move that nobody seen coming.

The 33-year-old may no longer offer as much energy or quality to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield but his importance to the squad and his presence in the dressing room cannot be underestimated.

To lose both Henderson and James Milner in the same window will be a bitter pill to swallow but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Check Pennant speaking below via @talkSPORT on Twitter:

"It's crazy!" 😨 "It's Jordan Henderson not Messi!" 😡 "Tell me a game where Henderson did something that stood out?!" 😤 Jermaine Pennant and Andy Goldstein are baffled by the rumoured contract Jordan Henderson has been offered to join Al Ettifaq 😳 pic.twitter.com/wewy294Odi — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 13, 2023

