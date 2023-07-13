(Video) Gerrard struggles with language barrier during comical Saudi coaching clip

Steven Gerrard looks like he may soon be able to welcome Jordan Henderson into his Al-Ettifaq squad but for now, there’s seemingly somewhat of a language barrier in place.

Thanks to a video shared on Twitter, the Scouser can be seen and heard asking: “Who wants it? Who wants it? Do you want it? Tell me then!”.

This then seems to lead to a turnover of possession due to ‘no communication’ and it’s hard to argue against our former captain for coming to that assumption.

As much as this may be seen as a comical clip, it shows the work that will have to be done in order for the former Aston Villa boss to knit together a cohesive unit in Saudi Arabia.

You can watch the video of Gerrard via @doos05 on Twitter:

جيرارد خلال تدريبات الاتفاق قبل قليل ♥️💚 pic.twitter.com/RbtQIqTvhG — سطاموفيتش🎯 (@doos05) July 13, 2023

