What Jordan Henderson said in 2021 could have huge say in Saudi transfer

Jordan Henderson could be set to change the life of his family and potentially accept a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia.

£700,000-a-week is reportedly the offer on the table (according to the Daily Mail), an understandably hard number of zeroes to turn down.

That said, the morally upstanding Englishman may wish to bear in mind his prior comments on homophobia (as tweeted by David Comerford and originating from liverpoolfc.com) and the unbelievable support he’s provided the LGBTQI+ community over the years as the Liverpool captain.

We appreciate there will be those inclined to argue that the 33-year-old has earned a big payday after over a decade of stellar service for the club, winning everything there is to win at club level under Jurgen Klopp and Kenny Dalglish (League Cup).

However, we can’t easily separate football from politics, nor turn a blind eye to Saudi Arabia’s rampant and ongoing abuses of human rights – including those of LGBTQI+people, with the Saudi state continuing to criminalise sexual activity between the same gender and the ‘gender expression of trans people’, according to Human Dignity Trust.

On that basis, we’re not quite sure how Henderson could continue to position himself as an ardent supporter of LGBTQI+ rights and accept a move to a nation whose governance doesn’t believe such a thing should exist.

