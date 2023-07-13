Not Henderson or Fabinho; ‘concrete possibility’ that third midfielder could leave Liverpool – report

Liverpool supporters have been rocked by the news that both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho may be about to leave the club but it appears there could be another midfielder following them out the exit door.

As reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri: ‘Sources inside #LiverpoolFC feels #Thiago Alcantara leaving to #FCBarcelona this summer has a concrete possibility. Nothing has been done yet but I understand it’s the main option for the Spanish who would be « more than » keen to come back at Barça & playing under Xavi, his mentor. Things will move…’.

Losing two senior midfielders, on top of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo, would have been bad enough but the thought of Thiago Alcantara possibly also departing – is something to worry about.

Jurgen Klopp has been criticised for not refreshing his squad enough, leading to a slump in the last campaign but this wave of news could see us deliver a near totally new midfield.

It’s always exciting seeing new players arrive but the weight of pressure on our recruitment staff and then the new players who do arrive, could lead to some poor decisions being made.

You’d have to expect there are plans in place for each and every player to depart the club but a summer where three of our best of most experienced midfielders all depart, would be hard to recover from.

It seems unlikely that our No.6 would also leave Merseyside this summer but after a day of breaking news we’ve all experienced, you wouldn’t be surprised to see anything happen in this window.

