Jordan Henderson could be joined by second senior LFC midfielder in making Anfield exit – Athletic

Liverpool could be set to lose as many as two senior midfielders this summer, with another Saudi Pro League outfit keen to tap into the club’s experience.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that the Merseysiders could be the subject of a £40m bid that Al Ittihad are preparing for Fabinho.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq are actively attempting to lure skipper Jordan Henderson away from the English top-flight with a hugely lucrative salary offer.

The general consensus amongst patch journalists had been that only one senior midfielder could potentially depart this summer, with Thiago Alcantara the most likely option of the trio.

As it stands, however, we could soon be without our first-choice 6 and skipper in the space of a week, leaving Liverpool with two gaping holes to fill in the remainder of the window.

There have been plenty of links between Southampton and the Reds over Romeo Lavia, though we’d imagine there’d be quite a few reservations over the club putting all their eggs into the 19-year-old’s basket without a senior figure available to deputise for.

