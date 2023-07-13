(Image) Henderson arrives for transfer talks with Jurgen Klopp amidst Saudi interest

Liverpool fans have been shocked to see that Jordan Henderson seems to have agreed to leave Anfield, in pursuit of a new career in Saudi Arabia and images have circled of what could be one of his final moments as a Red.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Hendo spoke to Klopp today and there’s green light [for talks with Al Ettifaq]’ and images have been shared of him arriving for these talks.

It’s fair to say that the skipper and Andy Robertson, who was pictured entering the AXA Training Centre alongside our No.14, both looked in good spirits.

We’ll likely never truly know what was said between captain and manager but this would have been a chat that neither expected to be happening this summer.

You can view the images of Henderson via liverpoolfc.com:

