(Video) Jurgen Klopp left in stitches after seeing Alisson Becker’s new hairstyle

The majority of Jurgen Klopp’s squad have now returned to the AXA Training Centre to begin preseason training and the German tactician was left in stitches recently after spotting one player’s new hairstyle.

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned to the fold with a fresh trim it was Alisson Becker’s haircut that had Klopp chuckling.

The Brazilian hasn’t altered his hairstyle too much since last season but it was still enough to leave the former Borussia Dortmund boss in bits as our No. 1 made his way out to the training pitch.

Check the hilarious clip below via @AnfieldEdition on Twitter (courtesy of @mightyreds83 on TikTok):

